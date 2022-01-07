Craig Hallum Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $22.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of GENI opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

