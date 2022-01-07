CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.69.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $67.00. 45,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

