Critical Analysis: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GDS and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -16.63% -4.88% -2.00% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GDS and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 3 1 2.83 Sportradar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 105.97%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $28.30, suggesting a potential upside of 70.79%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GDS and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 8.89 -$96.56 million ($1.08) -38.75 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 10.60 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats GDS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

