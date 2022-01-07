Critical Comparison: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) versus Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $362.05 million 8.07 -$83.07 million ($3.12) -26.84 Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -27.51% -24.68% -12.86% Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nevro and Longview Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 8 4 0 2.33 Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro presently has a consensus price target of $121.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.47%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

