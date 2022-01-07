Critical Contrast: Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) versus Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allin and Unisys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unisys $2.03 billion 0.68 $750.70 million ($7.58) -2.72

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Volatility & Risk

Allin has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Unisys -23.44% -47.46% 5.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allin and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unisys has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.66%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than Allin.

Summary

Unisys beats Allin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

