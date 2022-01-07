Critical Survey: American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

American Superconductor has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Superconductor and Regal Rexnord’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor $87.13 million 3.37 -$22.68 million ($0.96) -10.77 Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 4.00 $189.30 million $6.47 26.51

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor. American Superconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regal Rexnord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of American Superconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Superconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Superconductor and Regal Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regal Rexnord 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Superconductor currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.14%. Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Given American Superconductor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than Regal Rexnord.

Profitability

This table compares American Superconductor and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor -25.87% -17.64% -11.61% Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45%

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats American Superconductor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The compan

