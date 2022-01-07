CropperFinance (CRP) One Day Volume Tops $2.65 Million

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. CropperFinance has a market cap of $2.88 million and $2.65 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00062441 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

CropperFinance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CropperFinance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.