CryptoBlades Price Tops $8.54 on Top Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $425,923.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $8.54 or 0.00020448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07554289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00074981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.37 or 1.00163025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007570 BTC.

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,316 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

