CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $233,073.59 and approximately $344.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00211576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.36 or 0.00476306 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.