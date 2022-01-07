Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

