Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $4.60 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.11.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG stock opened at $644.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

