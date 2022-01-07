Crystal Rock Capital Management Reduces Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts comprises 4.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

