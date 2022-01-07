Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 3,825 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 2.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after buying an additional 165,986 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Shares of MAR opened at $165.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.35 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

