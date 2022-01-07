CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get CS Disco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,023,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.