CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Down 33.7% in December

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 473,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CTS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.76. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTS. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. dropped their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CTS by 1,132.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.