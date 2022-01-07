CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives €63.00 Average PT from Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.00 ($71.59).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVD shares. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($75.57) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

EVD stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting €67.42 ($76.61). The stock had a trading volume of 63,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($82.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 571.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.36.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.