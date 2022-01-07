CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.75

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 34085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CureVac by 12.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CureVac by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.