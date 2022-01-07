CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.78

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.78 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 83234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $928.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,173.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $6.70. The business had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

