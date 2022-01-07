CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Raised by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 51,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of CVS opened at $102.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

