Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.83

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 1632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $7,024,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

