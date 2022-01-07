Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.83

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 1632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $7,024,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
