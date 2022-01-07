D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.82

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 33625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,733,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

