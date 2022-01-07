D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,738 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $74,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

