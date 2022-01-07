D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.82 and last traded at $95.94. Approximately 186,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,342,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

