Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $191.38 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -131.99 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

