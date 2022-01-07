Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,688.4% during the second quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after acquiring an additional 581,569 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.
NYSE:ETR opened at $109.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.
Entergy Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
