Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Qorvo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO opened at $158.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.