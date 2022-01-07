Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 404 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carvana by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carvana by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

CVNA stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -131.99 and a beta of 2.23. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $184.38 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.