Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 85 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $158.36 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.66.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

