Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $178.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

