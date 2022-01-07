Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,545 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.