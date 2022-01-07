Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVE by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NVE by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 20.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.