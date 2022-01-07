Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.