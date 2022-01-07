Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.52.

MTB stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

