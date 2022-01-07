Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

