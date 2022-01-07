Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

