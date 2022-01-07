Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $303.92 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

