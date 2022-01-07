Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,347 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 1.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Datadog worth $49,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 992,343 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.24.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $1,246,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,280,805 shares of company stock valued at $393,325,484. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $143.89 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

