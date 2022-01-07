Datarius Credit (DTRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $59.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $25,579.54 and approximately $59.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

