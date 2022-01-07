DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of DTRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.13 and a beta of 1.09.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

