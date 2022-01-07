DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVA. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

