Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

