De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.08

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.08 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 156.29 ($2.11). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 158.20 ($2.13), with a volume of 59,117 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.67 million and a PE ratio of 21.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.94.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.