Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is based in Menlo Park, California. “

DCRN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 996,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,359. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,909,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

