Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $274.65 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

