Defis Network (DFS) Price Hits $1.56 on Exchanges

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $578,238.82 and approximately $108,468.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defis Network coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Defis Network has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Defis Network

Defis Network is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Defis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.