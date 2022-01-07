Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

DAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

DAL stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.51 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

