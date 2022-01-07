Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 10856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,874. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

