Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $176.34 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.76.

CNXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.