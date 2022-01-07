Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,713 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.