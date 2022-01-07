Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Leidos worth $33,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

